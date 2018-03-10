Track By Track: Bloody Knees - 'You Can Have It' EP

Bloody Knees go harder than most.

The band's frenetic live show is all adrenaline and racing pulses, a breathless garage punk attack that moves from early 90s sounds to killer 2k18 cuts.

New EP 'You Can Have It' is the closest they've come to replicating that feeling in the studio, a crisp guitar attack that can barely contain its excitement.

Unleashed on the public a few hours ago, 'You Can Have It' is the sound of a band just coming to grips with their own potential - and exceeding it.

Spinning

This song might be my favourite. It’s a real rock song like I used to listen to when I first started getting in to music. It’s the sound of an actual rock band.

People have always thrown around words like grunge, indie, garage, slacker, whatever. Sure, all of those terms apply to us in a small way and the influences are definitely there but we aren’t defined by any of them. We are a rock band, plain and simple. This song is a great example of that I think.

Reel

When we were recording 'Reel' we set the tempo by ‘pogo-ing’ in the studio to get the perfect rhythm for people to bounce up and down to at shows. That’s what this song is about. It’s energetic, it’s positive and most of all it’s fun. Straight up and down. A bit like a pogo.

You Can Have It

We really love to play this song, it’s got a very different energy to a lot of our other songs and I think it shows another side to the band. I think this EP as a whole spans a few different energies and sub genres but I think it does all of that whilst still sounding 100% like Bloody Knees.

It’s one of the reasons I love this band so much, we get to do whatever we want pretty much and it will always come out sounding genuine and sounding like us. We’re not trying to emulate anybody. We’re carving our own path.

Something Nice

This song is the rest of the band’s favourite! And it’s definitely up there for me too. It is probably the most fun of these new songs to play live. It feels so big and full of melody. The recording process for this was so much fun as well! We ended up using a 12 string acoustic guitar in the verses and we were listening to a load of Sheryl Crow.

The song changed slightly from the original version we entered the studio with and that’s something I think we all got a lot of enjoyment out of. It was great to play with the arrangement of the song and figure out what was going to sound best AS we were recording it.

That energy definitely shines through in the track I think. It’s hard to listen to Something Nice without wanting to smile or sing along.

Catch Bloody Knees at the following shows:

October

8 Norwich Arts Center

11 Bournemouth 60 Million Postcards

12 Cambridge Portland Arms

13 Reading The Oakford

14 Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

15 Southampton The Joiners

18 London The Underworld

20 Sheffield Festivile

21 Birmingham The Flapper

22 Hull The Polar Bear

24 Manchester Gullivers

26 Tunbridge Wells The Sussex Basement

27 Bristol Crofters Rights

