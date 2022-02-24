TRAAMS return with intriguing new single 'Sleeper'.

The track is part of a batch of new material, following sessions between TRAAMS and producer Matt Peel.

'Sleeper' edges TRAAMS out into the unknown, melding together Krautrock, post-punk, and more straight-ahead pop leanings.

The chugging bass line meanders against oozing synthetic sound, while the vocal interplay between TRAAMS' own Stu Hopkins and guest Soffie Viemose (of Bella Union's Danish five-piece Lowly) brings the track into focus.

With TRAAMS setting out on tour with Protomartyr shortly, it's clear there's a lot more to come.

Stu Hopkins says of 'Sleeper'... “For a time we were quite set on this track staying as an instrumental. It wasn’t until the night before we were heading up to the studio that Padley sent through a new demo, quietly singing into his laptop in the dead of night.”

“Originally serving as a mood piece that would bridge a few of the others together, once we started to add singing Sleeper fast became one of our favourite tracks. It touches on the themes of time, longing and belonging that we have throughout the album, but they are at their lightest and most human on this track.”

“Whilst recording we thought it would work well as a duet, and Adam suggested Soffie, who we’d met years ago when we played with her band Lowly. We asked and were thrilled when she said yes. Soffie recorded her takes in Denmark and sent them over to us. Padley is also singing the chorus as per his original demo.”

“The freedom of the studio is really apparent on this track. There was a chance to play with layers and dynamics that we’d not really done before, there are no live drums, we played with vocal samples to create musical sections, it’s the most collaborative track we’ve ever done. We like it very much...”

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

