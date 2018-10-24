TOY Announce New Album 'Happy In The Hollow'

TOY are set to release new album 'Happy In The Hollow' on January 25th.
The band's fourth album to date, 'Happy In The Hollow' was entirely self-produced at home studios around London.
With a full UK tour to follow in February, TOY are ready to launch lead track 'Sequence One'.
Tripped out lysergic scenes, there's a raw edge to the sound that hints at the track's DIY origins.
TOY explain:
‘Sequence One’ is about running through a war zone of post apocalyptic proportions with your significant other. It was one of the first tracks we wrote when we started making Happy In The Hollow. We wrote it on the 5th Of April.
Tune in now.
Catch TOY at the following shows:
February
13 Belfast Empire Music Hall
14 Dublin The Workmans Club
15 Manchester YES
16 Glasgow King Tuts
17 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
19 Brighton Patterns
20 London Village Underground
