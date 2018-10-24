TOY Announce New Album 'Happy In The Hollow'

TOY are set to release new album 'Happy In The Hollow' on January 25th.

The band's fourth album to date, 'Happy In The Hollow' was entirely self-produced at home studios around London.

With a full UK tour to follow in February, TOY are ready to launch lead track 'Sequence One'.

Tripped out lysergic scenes, there's a raw edge to the sound that hints at the track's DIY origins.

TOY explain:

‘Sequence One’ is about running through a war zone of post apocalyptic proportions with your significant other. It was one of the first tracks we wrote when we started making Happy In The Hollow. We wrote it on the 5th Of April.

Catch TOY at the following shows:

February

13 Belfast Empire Music Hall

14 Dublin The Workmans Club

15 Manchester YES

16 Glasgow King Tuts

17 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

19 Brighton Patterns

20 London Village Underground

