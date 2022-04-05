Tove Lo Shares Disco Gem 'No One Dies From Love'

Tove Lo has shared new single 'No One Dies From Love'.

The Swedish born, LA based artist strikes a disco tone on the new single, which blends euphoric club elements with a lyrical twist.

Pulling at your heartstrings, 'No One Dies From Love' is blessed with a powerhouse vocal, igniting a fresh era for Tove Lo.

A song about parting, she comments: “When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of a sudden, it’s like a part of you has died. This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

The full video is online now, and it was filmed in Mexico City; Tove Lo collaborated on the video alongside Brazilian duo Alaska.

Tove explains: “All the songs on the album are very cinematic, dramatic and grand, so for the visual story I want to attach a character to each song. 'For No One Dies From Love' it's the classic vulnerable, lonely starlet looking for connection. This mini movie is a different kind of love story.”

Catch Tove Lo on her European tour this Autumn.

Tune in now.

- - -