Tourist's 'Your Love' Is A Headlong Rush Into The Future

UK electronic musician Tourist will release new album 'Inside Out' on May 20th.

The project comes as the musician toasts a full decade of release under that name, and it ends a two year hiatus.

His fourth album to date, 'Inside Out' aims to be his most revealing, and his most poignant, matching bittersweet melancholy to dashing digitalism.

New song 'Your Love' is online now, a song that digs into the value of friendship it was penned in memory of a close pal who recently passed away.

“This was one of those tracks I feel like I’ve been trying to write my entire life,” says Tourist. “I think the first time I heard it it made me cry. There was something very sincere about the sentiment of asserting a statement of love over and over on a dance track. In the end, it forms the centrepiece of the album...”

A sign of what is to come, the heavenly vocals are matched to house-driven electronics, re-contextualising club tropes within a vastly personal setting.

Duncan Loudon directs the full video, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Roger Rich

