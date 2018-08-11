Tourist's 'Someone Else' Is An Exploration Of Texture

UK producer Tourist has shared his beautiful, ambient-leaning new song 'Someone Else' - tune in now.

With a string of vital releases to his name Tourist has built as aesthetic identity around matching left field electronics to a glossy pop touch.

New track 'Someone Else' though, is something quite different - an exploration of texture, it's sonically beautiful while hinting at a deeper sense of loss.

Unfurling slowly, its glacial progress allows Tourist to analyse each new facet of sound, both soothing and emotionally gripping.

It's a pause for breath in a busy day, a soft, lingering touch that means so much; 'Someone Else' specialises in suggestion, with Tourist's central theme never quite stated explicitly.

A real jewel that somehow retains its mystery, you can check out 'Someone Else' below.

For tickets to the latest Tourist shows click HERE.

