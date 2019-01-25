Tourist's 'Kin' Is A Microcosm Of His Creative Approach

Tourist has shared new single 'Kin' - tune in now.

The producer's new album 'Wild' lands on October 18th, a broad, enriching experience ushered into the world by Monday Records.

New single 'Kin' serves as a microcosm of his creative approach, of the differing techniques and textures within his work.

Opening with spacious, emotive piano chords, Tourist layers this with sampled snippets of repetitive vocals.

'Kin' evolves with a rampaging percussive kicks, aligned to some gorgeous synth sounds.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: David Ellis

