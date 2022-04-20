Tourist Shares Entrancing New Single 'Avalanche'

Electronic producer Tourist has shared new single 'Avalanche'.

The musician's new album was born from personal loss, with the death of a close friend spurring him into creativity.

Channelling this sense of grief into something more positive, Tourist lost himself in music, resulting in his new album.

Out on May 20th, 'Inside Out' will be launched with a live set at London's Rough Trade East that evening.

New single 'Avalanche' is online now, and it carries his painterly touch, fusing club tropes with plaintive elements.

Soaked in emotion, 'Avalanche' exhibits all the facets that makes Tourist's work so vital.

Tune in now.

Tourist will release new album 'Inside Out' on May 20th.

Photo Credit: Roger Rich

- - -