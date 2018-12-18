Tourist Launches New Album 'Everyday'

Tourist is set to release new album 'Everyday' on February 15th.

UK producer Tourist - real name William Phillips - has a deft, unique style, matching gossamer melodies to an astute use of technical flair.

With a debut album and three stellar EPs under his belt, Tourist at times feels like a conveyer belt of gorgeous digital ideas.

New LP 'Everyday' will no doubt maintain his high standards, with the producer sharing new cut 'Emily' as a preview.

Soothing synths building to a taut, muscular percussive element, it seems to tumble out of the speakers, lapping at your ears.

Tune in now.

'Everyday' will be released on February 15th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.