Tourist Announces New Album 'Wild'

Tourist will release new album 'Wild' on October 18th.

The producer's deft touch added a gilded edge to everything he releases, ranging from exuberant collaborations to sombre introversion.

New album 'Wild' continues his journey, and it's set to land next month via Monday Records.

Out on October 18th, it will be preceded by new single 'Kin', which lands on October 9th.

Tourist comments: "With this new album 'Wild' I wanted to fully embrace my instinctual tendencies as a musician."

"I’ve tried to set aside my self doubts and share as much music as possible this year, there have been moments when I’ve been far more secretive of my output but it’s been incredibly liberating to keep my fans in the loop in a way that I’ve never done previously."

'Wild' will be released on October 18th. Tracklisting:

1. And So, You Were!

2. Elixir

3. Bunny

4. So

5. Fiction

6. Still Life

7. Wild

8. 11.12

9. Kin

10. Together At The Centre Of Creation

Photo Credit: David Ellis

