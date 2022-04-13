Touching Bass Launch New 'Soon Come' Compilation

Touching Bass have laid out plans for new 22 track compilation 'Soon Come'.

The collective is helmed by Errol and Alex Rita, two of the finest selectors London has to offer, and spans soul, dub, jazz, and other future-oriented sounds.

With their regular packed out dances and NTS shows Touching Bass has established itself as a vital voice for new music, continually supporting outsider voices.

New compilation 'Soon Come' is a 22 track affair, split between 'night' and 'day' moods.

Set to be released on July 1st, the record launches with a double single from keiyaA (day) and Ben Hauke (night).

keiyaA's soulful introspection is shot through with beatific light, while South London producer Ben Hauke delivers a heads-down chugger primed for club use.

Pre-order 'Soon Come' HERE and check out those keiyaA and Ben Hauke singles below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://touching-bass.bandcamp.com/album/touching-bass-presents-soon-come" href="https://touching-bass.bandcamp.com/album/touching-bass-presents-soon-come">Touching Bass presents: Soon Come by Various Artists</a>

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://touching-bass.bandcamp.com/album/touching-bass-presents-soon-come" href="https://touching-bass.bandcamp.com/album/touching-bass-presents-soon-come">Touching Bass presents: Soon Come by Ben Hauke</a>

SIDE 1: DAY

1. 10.4 ROG & Brother Portrait - The Lighthouse

2. Wu-Lu - Gooie

3. Hejira - You

4. Clever Austin - Hour 40

5. Alien & Kuzich - Took My Heart Away

6. Ego Ella May - Miss U

7. Clever Austin - Pablo's Piano

8. keiyaA - Camille's Daughter

9. Nala Sinephro & Lyle Barton - Ada

10. Nayiem - Dandelions

11. Lori - RoyalPine

12. Contour - Common Ground

SIDE 2: NIGHT

1. Cowrie - Define My Freedom

2. Arnheim - Help Me Realise You (feat. Emm)

3. Melo-Zed - Ebodance (feat. Mary Cayenne-Elliott)

4. Blvck Spvde & DJ Harrison - Save A Little Seat

5. The Wach - Dream On Freedom

6. AshTreJinkins - Sunshine2Point0

7. Ben Hauke - Turn It On

8. Leaux - Wabi Sabi

9. Eun & Demae - Your Company

10. Molinaro - Dïs & Dissolve

Photo Credit: Jessica Eliza Ross

- - -