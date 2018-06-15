Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares 'Wheel Me Out Mix'

Heady days for Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

The English producer recently returned with new single 'Leave A Light On' a few weeks back, a spectacular new offering that ended a period of silence.

With a slew of Stateside shows in the diary the producer has crafted a new mix, featuring some off piste dancefloor jams.

The new 'Wheel Me Out' mix opens with SCNTST and the Loose Control Band, matching a funky edge to that tech-fuelled sense of control.

Deftly nuanced, the selection features a couple of remixes courtesy of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, leaving us to think that he might have plenty more material in the cupboard.

Tune in now.

Wheel Me Out tracklist

SCNTST - ’14 Tepe?ca

The Loose Control Band - I Don’t Understand (Radio Slave Remix)

Was (Was Not) - Wheel Me Out

Aquastep - Oempa Loempa

Djedjotronic - Electric Body

Westworld - The Slam (Gerd Janson Dub Siren Beats)

Plustwo - Melody

Rex The Dog - Hold It/Control It

BETON feat. Wevie Stonder - Directions (The CIrez D Edit)

Møzaika - T-T-TOOL

Luca Lozano - Bone 2 Bone

Soundstream - All Night

Radio Slave - Reverse (DJ Koze Edit)

Redlight - Gamma Ray (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Devid Dega & The Southern - On Acid

Joy O & Ben Vince - Systems Align

The Amazing - Qu’Est-Ce Que Vous Voulez?

Ben Long - Funk You (Mark Broom Remix)

FJAAK - Keep The Funk

Cody Currie - Ace (At The Point Of Collapse)

Skream & Dennis Ferrer - Old Yella

Supreems - Stream Of Consciousness

Green Velvet - Flying Jake

DJ Primo & Jeremy Castillo - Erect Shop

DJ MoReese - Pulsar Snacks - Order To The Senses (Kornél Kovács Remix)

Rhythm Masters - Bad Habit (Mele Remix)

Scan 7 - The Resistance

Danny Tenaglia - Elements (The Beats)

Durante - Reprieve

Hugo Massien - Ursa Minor

