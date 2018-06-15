Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares 'Wheel Me Out Mix'

Heady days for Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.
The English producer recently returned with new single 'Leave A Light On' a few weeks back, a spectacular new offering that ended a period of silence.
With a slew of Stateside shows in the diary the producer has crafted a new mix, featuring some off piste dancefloor jams.
The new 'Wheel Me Out' mix opens with SCNTST and the Loose Control Band, matching a funky edge to that tech-fuelled sense of control.
Deftly nuanced, the selection features a couple of remixes courtesy of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, leaving us to think that he might have plenty more material in the cupboard.
Tune in now.
Wheel Me Out tracklist
SCNTST - ’14 Tepe?ca
The Loose Control Band - I Don’t Understand (Radio Slave Remix)
Was (Was Not) - Wheel Me Out
Aquastep - Oempa Loempa
Djedjotronic - Electric Body
Westworld - The Slam (Gerd Janson Dub Siren Beats)
Plustwo - Melody
Rex The Dog - Hold It/Control It
BETON feat. Wevie Stonder - Directions (The CIrez D Edit)
Møzaika - T-T-TOOL
Luca Lozano - Bone 2 Bone
Soundstream - All Night
Radio Slave - Reverse (DJ Koze Edit)
Redlight - Gamma Ray (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Devid Dega & The Southern - On Acid
Joy O & Ben Vince - Systems Align
The Amazing - Qu’Est-Ce Que Vous Voulez?
Ben Long - Funk You (Mark Broom Remix)
FJAAK - Keep The Funk
Cody Currie - Ace (At The Point Of Collapse)
Skream & Dennis Ferrer - Old Yella
Supreems - Stream Of Consciousness
Green Velvet - Flying Jake
DJ Primo & Jeremy Castillo - Erect Shop
DJ MoReese - Pulsar Snacks - Order To The Senses (Kornél Kovács Remix)
Rhythm Masters - Bad Habit (Mele Remix)
Scan 7 - The Resistance
Danny Tenaglia - Elements (The Beats)
Durante - Reprieve
Hugo Massien - Ursa Minor
