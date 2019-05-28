Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares Gorgeous Ambient EP

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has shared new ambient EP 'I Can Hear The Birds'.

The four track EP was constructed during lockdown, music crafted entirely in isolation.

The project began as greeting cards to absent friends, and utilises found sounds and bird song recorded at four different locations.

A meditation on the invisible ties of friendship, 'I Can Hear The Birds' also hones in on our relationship with the planet.

Out now, it's a beautifully soothing, absorbing listen - tune in now.

