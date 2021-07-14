TORRES Challenges Herself With 'Thirstier'

TORRES has shared the title track of new album 'Thirstier'.

The record is close to her heart, and finds TORRES challenging herself as a person, and also as an artist.

The title track blazes a trail, with the poignant flecks of guitar merging with the crunching percussion.

TORRES sings: “Keep me in your fantasies / Even though you live with me...”

Recorded in the Autumn of 2020, TORRES finds a space to cut loose on 'Thirstier', channelling the strange energies of that tumultuous year.

She vocalises: “The more of you I drink / The thirstier I get.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

