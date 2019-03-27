Toronto's GRAE Shares Empowerment Anthem 'Woman's World'

As a woman, GRAE has unfortunately become all too used to being cat-called or otherwise objectified in the street.

From unwanted conversations to unwanted hands, it's something that should never be tolerated, but seems to continue on a worryingly common basis.

GRAE decided to tackle this head-on in her new single, with 'Woman's World' pushing back against the sleazebags the populate late night streets.

Fusing her innate love for R&B with some spicy pop flavours, 'Woman's World' is infuriatingly catchy but contains some wonderfully blunt lyricism.

She explains...

"'Woman's World' was written from a place of disappointment and anger after a night out with my best friend. After having experienced my first real encounter with street harassment. It’s infuriating that women continue to get harassed, yelled at, even grabbed and touched by men in public places. What’s even more upsetting is how often it happens and how it’s almost deemed as this regular thing that we need to just 'deal with' as women."

"It’s a topic that upsets me and one that needs to be talked about more. I have many friends who have experienced sexual harassment, and I myself have too. After having heard stories from many who are close to me, and then having experienced it myself, it was clear that I needed to say something."

Punchy and extremely potent, 'Woman's World' is a highly relevant single, one that will resonate towards anyone disgusted with that type of behaviour.

GRAE finishes: "'Woman's World' is for the women who have experienced these disgusting acts. It’s a song of empowerment and one that I really hope brings us closer and opens more doors to these types of conversations."

Tune in now.