Toronto Rapper Smoke Dawg Shot, Killed

Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg has died after being shot outside a club in Toronto.

Widely regarded as one of the most promising rappers in Toronto's hip-hop scene, the rising talent notched up hits with 'Still' and 'Fountain Freestyle'.

With hype blossoming around him, Drake invited Smoke Dawg to open for him on a number of live shows a few months back.

Canadian outlets reported yesterday (June 30th) that a shooting outside Toronto's Cube nightclub had involved the rapper.

Three people were shot, with Smoke Dawg sadly passing away as a result of his injuries.

Drake paid tribute to the rapper on Instagram.

Drake via his IG story. RIP Smoke Dawg pic.twitter.com/xRnKVZzncX — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 1, 2018

