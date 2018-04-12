Toronto Enigma MorMor Shares 'Pass The Hours'

Toronto enigma MorMor steps out into the light with new release 'Pass The Hours'.

The Canadian artist is working from his own template, a vivid exploration of pop possibility that looks outwith the genre to revitalise it.

Following his breakout 'Heaven's Only Wishful' EP earlier in the year, MorMor is ready to confirm a full European tour, sharing new dates alongside new material.

'Pass The Hours' is an endlessly suggestive pop jammer, the almost psychedelic arrangement revolving around that thick bassline.

The vocal moves from near silence to soaring falsetto, MorMor's approach stepping firmly outwith archetypes to forge his own path.

Tune in now.

Catch MorMor at the following shows:

April

2 London Corsica Studios

3 Manchester YES

4 Brighton Green Door Store

6 Dublin Grand Social

Photo Credit: Pat O’Rouke

