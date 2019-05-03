Toronto Duo Dear Pressure Return With 'By Number'

Toronto duo Dear Pressure want to push their sound as far as it can go.

The project moves through different styles, different approaches, gradually blending this into one.

New EP 'swimdrown' is incoming, with its sonic palette featuring everything from chrome-plated techno to jazz, current movements in hip-hop to clinical synth pop.

New song 'By Number' finds the duo reaching a fresh level, with Dear Pressure blending each of those sounds - and more - to deliver something unique.

They explain: "Releasing this song signals a new chapter for our sound - something more bass and percussion driven. As producers who work across multiple genres, we're used to organising our sounds. For 'by number' we found ourselves painting with all of the colours".

In turns soothing and demanding, 'By Number' has this twilight feel, the metallic electronics matched to those clipped vocals.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.