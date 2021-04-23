Toronto Creative DoFlame Shares Ultra-Raw Single 'BAT HOUSE'

Toronto creative DoFlame has shared his new single 'BAT HOUSE'.

The 18 year old Canadian artist - real name Mateo Naranjo - is part of the DIY communities that criss-cross Toronto, cherry-picking from punk, left field electronics, and more.

Equally inspired by 90s rock hits and underground hip-hop, DoFlame working without pacing barriers in his way.

New single 'BAT HOUSE' is an explosive debut, with its ultra-raw sonics failing to disguise a potent piece of pop-edged songwriting.

Uncompromising yet totally infectious, 'BAT HOUSE' has a singular appeal.

DoFlame explains...

"'Bat House' is the song form of the energy I feel from my community. The result of getting together and having fun making art with your homies."

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.