Toro y Moi Announces New Album 'Outer Peace'

Toro y Moi will release new album 'Outer Peace' on January 18th.

The producer - real name Chaz Bear - has sealed off work on his sixth studio album, and it's another progression from an evolutionary talent.

Out on January 18th, it was inspired by returning to the heavily polluted Bay Area after spending a year in Portland.

"This record is a response to how disposable culture has become and how it affects creativity," Toro says. "While listening, you might pay attention or ignore -- either way that's ok, this is music for a creative mind."

Lead track 'Freelance' matches his blissful vocals to G-Funk inspired production, a real hip-hop inspired thumper that still fits neatly within Toro y Moi's canon.

Photo Credit: Jack Bool

