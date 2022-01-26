TONE Links With Rhythm Section For Debut LP 'So I Can See You'

South London musician TONE will release debut album 'So I Can See You' on March 4th.

Merging avant R&B elements with dub, electronics, and even aspects of shoegaze, TONE has developed a singular, intensely personal sound.

Signing to key independent label Rhythm Section, TONE has now laid out plans for his debut album.

Out on March 4th, the title track is online now and it seems to relish existing in the blurred lines between genres.

A song about fatherhood and responsibility, it's an intensely personal offering. TONE comments...

“I was in a writing session with my friend and collaborator Jeremy Jay after my daughter had just been born. I had already written all of this music with really emotional chords so we just turned the mic on and I freestyled the lyrics with her in mind. I think with everything going at the moment with lockdowns and restrictions it also reflects a current feeling of wanting to see loved ones and not being able to. You feel like you’d do anything to see them.”

Luke Farley directs the visuals - tune in now.

- - -