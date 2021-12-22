TOMORROW X TOGETHER Share Christmas Single 'Sweet Dreams'

K-Pop icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER return with Christmas single 'Sweet Dreams'.

The red-hot group started teasing the song on socials earlier this month, sharing a festive postcard inked with the words: ‘Sweet Dreams Coming Soon!’

The countdown was on, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER sharing the Advent pop jewel just as the Christmas festivities begin.

An old school R&B ballad draped in vintage piano sounds, the K-Pop icons indulge their Yule-tide cheer with a song about hope, and recovery.

'Sweet Dreams' is about learning to look for something better, and it rings out loud and clear after a year dominated by COVID difficulties.

Tune in now.

- - -