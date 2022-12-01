Tommy Saint's 'Never' Is A Vibe

Tommy Saint was never content to just master one skill.

Chasing down each challenge, he wanted to look at music from all angles - from production to songwriting, hype lyrics to the final mix.

Starting his career as a professional dancer, Tommy Saint then did a 180 and gained a degree in Music Production and Sound Engineering.

A multi-disciplinary artist, debut single 'Could You Please?' was an explosive start, with his multi-layered artistry backed to some punchy mic control.

DJ Semtex and Rob Bruce were impressed, but new single 'Never' should see Tommy Saint hit a fresh level.

A punchy, dynamic return, the production nods to drill's icy appeal while borrowing tropes from Stateside big-hitters.

The video features Tommy Saint against the London skyline, emblematic both of his roots and his ambitions.

He comments...

"'Never' is really just about avoiding the distractions around me and staying on job. The whole song came together very naturally - I usually like taking time with my writing process but this one got written up and recorded on the spot. When I played the song to Ilan (Director) and Ethan (DOP), they liked it even more than me and urged me to make a video for it."

"We actually ran into a lot of problems on the shoot day as it was raining ridiculously heavily so we had to scrap and adapt a lot of our scenes. Regardless, I love how the video came out and think it suits the song’s energy perfectly."

Tune in now.