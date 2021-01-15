Tommy Newport's 'Yellow Lines' Is A Funky Pop Bouncer

Tommy Newport had already travelled the world before he became a teenager.

A wandering soul, the Manchester born talent moved across the Atlantic with his family, winding his way across the United States.

Settling in Wichita, he immersed himself in all kinds of music, from classic rock - step forward Rolling Stones - through to cutting edge jazz, such as BadBadNotGood.

Making his bow in 2018, Tommy has progressed ever since, finessing and evolving his sound.

New single 'Yellow Lines' is out now, and it's a ridiculously catchy release, with plenty of unleashed energy.

The colour-soaked video perfectly encapsulates this, and we're able to show it off for the very first time.

Tune in now.

