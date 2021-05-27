Tommy Genesis Drops 'peppermint' - Her First Single In Two Years

Tommy Genesis has shared her new single 'peppermint'.

The Canadian artist released her self-titled debut LP in 2018, but seemed to take a step back following a world tour.

The self-described "fetish rapper" returns with a brand new single, her first blast of fresh material in two years.

Out now, it's. teasing, explicit return, with Tommy Genesis left to state her case from Page One, Chapter One.

Saying "I'm the bitch that's born again..." the pared back beat leaves her room to explore the mic.

The eye-catching video is online, too, and you can check it out below.

