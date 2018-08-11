Tommy Cash Announces New Album '¥€$'

Tommy Cash is set to release new album '¥€$' on November 30th.

The controversial Estonian artist seems to span disciplines, with his outlandish music accompanied by some controversial visuals.

Set to end the year with a massive 10,000 capacity show in Tallinn, Tommy Cash will close 2018 with a full studio album.

'¥€$' will be released on November 30th, with production coming from Boys Noize, Amnesia Scanner, A. G. Cook and Danny L Harle.

New music and visuals are promised soon, and with the clips for ‘Pussy Money Weed’ and ‘Little Molly’ gaining more than five million views apiece it's set to be a phenomenon.

Photo Credit: Kertin Vasser

