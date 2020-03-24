Tommy Ashby's 'One Word' Deals With Anxiety And Recovery

Scottish songwriter Tommy Ashby has always sought to let his life interweave with his music.

An artist who refuses to place barriers between himself and his songwriting, his work matches acoustic sensibilities to often ruthless honesty.

With his fourth EP set to land this summer, the Scottish artist has decided to share something new, another insight into his life.

'One Word' is about anxiety and over-thinking, and how he's learned to try and move past that. It's about the impact that being open can have, but ends with a note of gentle satisfaction.

He says: "I am a serial overthinker and procrastinator, my every decision is over-analysed, and any wrong one leaves me in a guilt-ridden mess."

"I think this is a pretty common feeling made more prevalent by social media and the pressure to have a ‘successful’ modern life. This song is an attempt to show the other side of the coin - there is a point at the start of all relationships where you kinda need to be vulnerable, say something honest and hope the person doesn’t laugh at you."

"The tune ends on an uplifting vibe, it tries to capture the point where you are so comfortable with someone that you can say anything and it’ll be OK - a happy place..."

Tune in now.