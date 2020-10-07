Tommy Ashby Shares Effortlessly Beautiful New Song 'Whiplash'

His new 'Lay Low' EP is out now...
13 · 05 · 2021

Tommy Ashby is on a mission to connect.

The songwriter is based in the Scottish Borders, and he's got a heavy duty background - including a PhD in psychoacoustics, the study of how the brain processes sound.

New EP 'Lay Low' is expertly thought it, with its intimate production - courtesy of Grammy Award winner Sam Okell - touching upon the ethereal.

Close collaborator Lydia Clowes features through, and we're able to offer one last preview of this new release.

'Whiplash' is a pensive moment, sonically beautifully but fraught with often contradictory emotions, it's lyrics unfurling with enormous certainty.

Tommy Ashby comments...

"This song is about two people who were around each other growing up but were very different and never quite had the chance get together. As they grow up, they find themselves always looking for each other in a crowd, imagining what a certain situation would be like if they were there. As they grow up and struggle through various things, they lean on each other for support, creating a little bubble that they can live in."

Check out 'Whiplash' below.

And find 'Lay Low' in full below.

 

