Tomi Agape Shares New Single 'Better'

Tomi Agape returns with new single 'Better'.

The Alté blends R&B elements with her Nigerian heritage, plugging into the communities that surround her as part of a uniquely personal mission.

New single 'Better' was produced alongside A-Lister and close friend Juls, and it unfolds around that infectious beat and a neat guitar line.

Super absorbing, the song is pushed ahead by her hushed vocal, a velvet-smooth affair with a supremely chilled atmosphere.

She explains...

"'Better' came about so organically as it usually does when I work with Juls. Me, him and an amazing songwriter called Tai just vibed and put together this really smooth amapiano song. I love it & im excited to share it with the world..."

Taken from her incoming EP, you can check out 'Better' below.

Tomi Agape will release new EP 'Never Gunna Be The Same' on December 11th.

