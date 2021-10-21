TOMER Escapes A Tumultuous Relationship With 'Heartbreaker'

Israeli alt-pop voice TOMER returns with new single 'Heartbreaker'.

The songwriter - real name Noam Akrabi - always draws on his own feelings and experiences, allowing his songs to become a diary.

Going through a tough break up, naturally music became a place of solace, a sphere he could call his own.

'Heartbreaker' brings closure, and it finds TOMER reflecting on a relationship that changed him.

Vivid alt-pop rooted in his potent delivery, it allows TOMER to transcend those feelings and begin anew.

He comments: "‘Heartbreaker’ is based on my last relationship. We had a tumultuous relationship for four years which came to a bitter end. I chose to put my feelings into a song...”

Moran Kariv directs the video, which brings 'Heartbreaker' to vivid life - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Moran Kariv

- - -