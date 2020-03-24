Tomberlin's 'Wasted' Is A Somber But Beautiful Return

Tomberlin returns with new single 'Wasted'.

The songwriter is gearing up for the release of new EP 'Projections', constructed alongside DIY guru Alex G.

New single 'Wasted' is a fine introduction, finding that balance between somber word play and beautifully evocative melodies.

Tomberlin comments: "'Wasted' was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn't sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all 'kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.' It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me."

Busy Philipps directs the video, and it's a quarantine experiment - Tomberlin spent lockdown with the director, and her family in South Carolina.

Busy Philipps comments...

"It was such a collaborative and intimate experience - we'd been listening a lot to the EP in the house. The concept evolved from how striking Tomberlin looked in that dress, combined with the lushness of the greenery and watching our pre-teen daughter and her friend having this kind of magical few weeks of freedom and childhood in the middle of what has been such a heavy time, obviously."

"Being able to just shoot it on our phones meant we could do it whenever the girls were up for it, or when the light was perfect or even right after the hurricane cleared. We would just run out and do it. I would hold up my little beats pill and play the music on repeat and we would just get stuff. Honestly, it was magic. I feel like it comes through when you watch the video."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marc Silverstein

