Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, RZA To Star As Zombies In New Jim Jarmusch Film

Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, and RZA will star in the new Jim Jarmusch zombie film The Dead Don't Die.

The director has gathered an all-star cast, matching some stellar actors against a superb crew of musicians.

The Dead Don't Die is incoming, a zombie film that will feature Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi and more.

On a music front the director has grabbed Tom Waits, who of course stole the show in his Down By Law.

Iggy Pop returns to the fold following a small role in 1995's Dead Man, while RZA returns after collaborating on 1999's Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.

All in all, a pretty perfect cast - The Dead Don't Die is out on June 14th.

