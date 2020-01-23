Tom Vek Releases Surprise New Album

Tom Vek has shared a surprise album, alongside a brand new audio player.

The electro-indie figure released his cult debut album back in 2005, matching this with a successful career as a graphic designer.

Now he's back. Surprise album 'New Symbols' is out now, and to launch it he's also designed an entirely new listening device.

The premium music player is called Sleevenote, and it's a luxe device, aimed at subtly shifting the way we listen.

Priced at £533 you can find out more HERE.

Check out 'New Symbols' below.

<a href="https://tomvek.bandcamp.com/album/new-symbols">New Symbols by Tom Vek</a>

