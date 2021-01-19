Tom Speight Shimmers On New Song 'Soak Up'

English songwriter Tom Speight has something special.

An artist who revels in musicality, his love for the craft is absolutely undimmed.

A songwriter who pours every aspect of his personality into each release, Tom Speight uses his work as a kind of mirror-map of his thoughts and feelings.

New song 'Soak Up' is the perfect example, penned during what he terms "a turbulent time in my life..."

Tom recalls: "I had just finished touring and working on album one and if I'm honest I was burned out by the experience of relentlessly touring and generally feeling a little lost in the world. I was single at the time of writing the track and I suppose I was longing for someone. To me, 'Soak Up' is about finding love and giving everything you have in return to that person."

Started in his bedroom and finished at the world famous Abbey Road studios in London, it finds Tom once more locating fresh ground for exploration.

"The track was co-written and produced with my best friend Rich Turvey, (Blossoms), during the summer. It was one of the first sessions since the pandemic started and it felt so good to be back in Abbey Road recording the track and pushing the boundaries of my sound."

"I feel like 'Soak Up' is the perfect crossover between my first album and my new record. I also think 'Soak Up' helped me to secure me a new record deal which makes it even more special during such a time of uncertainty. I can't wait for the album tour and for everyone to hear this track."

Tune in now.

Catch Tom Speight at the following shows:

February

8 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

9 Manchester Deaf Institute

10 Bristol Thekla

11 London Lafayette

