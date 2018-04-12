Tom Speight Announces Debut Album 'Collide'

Tom Speight is set to release new album 'Collide' on April 12th.

The songwriter has releases six EPs across two years, an incredible run that has established a potent voice while affording space to experiment.

Debut album 'Collide' is the next step, and it follows sessions at Jam Hut Studio in Devon and at Abbey Road in London.

Chris Bond produces all the tracks on the record bar one - the Guy Massey-steered 'Lost To Me' - and this partnership has been a deep, and meaningful one.

Tom comments: "I was incredibly lucky to with Chris Bond, he completely understands the project and direction I want for the songs. We loved trying out different synths, string parts, vocal harmonies - nothing was off limits. I'm an independent artist in 2018, which is a beautiful thing because It meant I could make the record I wanted without any compromises. 'Collide' is the album I've always wanted to make and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Out on April 12th, 'Collide' takes shapes as follows:

1. Waiting

2. Little Love

3. Strangers Now

4. Collide

5. Heartshaker

6. Lost To Me

7. Want You

8. Willow Tree

9. Closer

10. Alice

11. My Name

12. Into The Night

13. Evermore

For tickets to the latest Tom Speight shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.