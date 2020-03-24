Tom Pointer Shares Punchy New Single 'One Last Time'

Tom Pointer has shared his punchy new single 'One Last Time'.

The rising force has sold out a string of headline shows, notching up some key London venues along the way.

Word is out on his hook-fuelled R&B sound, a kind of pop-fixated, 2k20 take on 'Justified' era Timberlake.

New single 'One Last Time' continues his rise, and it's a play on temptation and guilt, ending with redemption.

Playing but buoyantly soulful, 'One Last Time' is a precocious return. Tom says...

“The track is based around guilty pleasures, and the knowledge that certain vices are bad for you but you can’t resist giving in to temptation.”

Tune in now.

