Tom Odell Details New Album 'monsters'

Tom Odell makes a touching comeback after his hiatus. A musician who rose to considerable fame at just 21 found himself in need of a break from the public eye when his mental health reached a debilitating head. His fourth studio album ‘monsters’ is set to explore the tribulations he faced during his period of absence.

Today he releases the second single from the upcoming album, ‘monster v.1’ alongside a rustic and intimate music video. A song developed out of distaste, anxiety and personal responsibility, ‘monster v.1’ is a plea to better oneself despite pain. The video is starkly personal and filmed by Odell himself at home. Presented as personal diary tapes, ‘monster v.1’ feels like watching someone’s most confidential moments of mental turbulence.

The new album promises a ‘new found love of DIY electronic pop’ crafted in the most simplistic way due to the Pandemic’s limitations. A contemporary direction for Odell whose classical piano playing is what shot him to fame initially. Expect ‘eerie synths’ over beats and fizzing bass lines.

‘monsters’ is to be released June 25th.

Words: Amelia Lloyd

Photo Credit: Netti Hurley

