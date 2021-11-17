Tom Morello Details New Album 'The Atlas Underground Flood'

Tom Morello will release new album 'The Atlas Underground Flood' on December 3rd.

The guitarist released previous solo album 'The Atlas Underground Fire' earlier this year, utilising a vast cross-section of collaborators.

Drawing on this energy, Tom Morello's second album of the year is out in a few weeks.

Released on December 3rd, 'The Atlas Underground Flood' features a hugely disparate cast ranging from Ben Harper to Manchester Orchestra and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Three new songs are online right now - ‘Human’ featuring Barns Courtney, ‘Hard Times’ featuring Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe, and ‘Raising Hell’ featuring Ben Harper - with Tom Morello commenting...

"'The Atlas Underground Flood' finishes what 'The Atlas Underground Fire' started. Fire and Flood are my ‘London Calling’. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

Tracklisting:

1. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)

2. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)

3. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)

4. You'll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)

5. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)

6. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)

7. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)

8. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)

9. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)

10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)

11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)

12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

- - -