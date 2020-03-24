Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes Spar On Spine-Tingling Cut 'Kyiv'

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes combine forces on new single 'Kyiv'.

The two link on an incoming full length, with 'What Kinda Music' stretching across 12 tracks.

The album will be released shortly, and contains guests such as American rapper Freddie Gibbs.

New cut 'Kyiv' is online now, and it matches the melodic touch of Tom Misch to the broken beat leaning approach of Yussef Dayes.

Accompanied by a wonderful live performance, it's a deep-dive into the pair's jazz-funk approach.

Super smooth while retaining an element of London grit, 'Kyiv' is a staggeringly immersive piece of music.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Joshua Osborne

