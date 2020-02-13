Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes Announce New LP 'What Kinda Music'

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes will release new album 'What Kinda Love' later this year.

Yussef Dayes helped drive the solitary studio LP by Yussef Kamaal, before embarking on solo projects.

Tom Misch has always admitted the influence of jazz on his work, with the pair deciding to put their partnership to the test.

New album 'What Kinda Love' is the result, and its construction has brought the two composers closer and closer.

Yussef comments:

“Both our parents who’d never met each other before, are now best friends as a result of this - they now see each other more than we do! I’d like to think, in some small way, that this album has a similar impact for people too – everything feels so divided these days, it would be nice for people to hear the record and hear two very different musicians coming together and realise it doesn’t have to be that way”.

The title track is online now, the patient synths matches to widescreen, deeply cinematic strings, while the pulsating, ever-evolving percussion is sheer Yussef Dayes.

Tom admits: “Yussef comes from a more experimental background, and he has a lot of loose, crazy ideas. I know how to write a catchy melody, but with interesting chords and I have a good understanding of popular song forms, so I think I streamlined those ideas and made them accessible...”

Douglas Bernardt directs the video - tune in now.

Tracklisting:

What Kinda Music

Festival

Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Tidal Wave

Sensational

The Real Lift Off (feat Rocco Palladino)

I Did it For You

Last 100

Kyiv

Julie Mangos

Storm Before the Calm (feat Kaidi Akinnibi)

Album

Pre-order link: http://whatkindamusic.lnk.to/album

Photo Credit: Bardha Krasniqi

