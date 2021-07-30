Tom King Shares Brooding Single 'Hollow'

Rising songwriter Tom King has shared his emotive new single 'Hollow'.

Still only 19 years old, Tom King speaks with extraordinary experience on his new single, a document of heartbreak and vulnerability.

Out now, 'Hollow' aims for a minimal arrangement, lingering on his voice as he intones those words of raw emotion.

Crafted alongside Ollie Green, it will features on his Tom King's incoming EP 'Confessions Of A Lonely Heart' which is out on October 22nd.

He comments: "Ollie and I wrote this song together from the ground-up – both of us bringing together lyrics and melody with Ollie on the piano. It’s about the sad part of a breakup and that feeling of utter emptiness you get after all the anger has gone. It’s a sad one… you might want a tissue."

A new live clip has been shared, which features a spine-tingling rendition from Tom King.

Check it out below.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Roberts

