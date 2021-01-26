Tom Jones Stands His Ground With 'No Hole In My Head'

Tom Jones has shared his stirring new single 'No Hole In My Head' - tune in now.

The music legend taps into his gospel, soul, country, and rock 'n' roll roots on his new album, with 'Surrounded By Time' set to land on April 23rd.

Bravura lead single 'Talking Reality Television Blues' is out now, and it's daring spoken word delivery made a huge impact on its release.

New single 'No Hole In My Head' finds Tom Jones sticking to his guns, a gruff, growling return that takes aim at the music industry and its attendant pressures.

A song about independence of mind, it comes equipped with a bold video that opens with Tom Jones in a criminal line up.

He comments...

“This song is powerful at any age. It’s about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it’s more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.