Tom Jones Shares Spell-Binding Tiny Desk Concert

Tom Jones has shared an intimate Tiny Desk concert.

With the pandemic forcing NPR to alter the format, the Welsh wonder shot his performance live at home.

The set follows the success of his recent album 'Surrounded By Time', which found Tom Jones once more teaming up with producer Ethan Johns.

The short performance features highlights from the album, delivered by the baritone's forceful voice, one that has aged like a barrel of whisky.

NPR Music's Bob Boilen comments: "Tom Jones is back... and ready to share his deepest feelings, channeling songs by others with a voice still rich and muscular. It's a triumphant return to the Tiny Desk (his first visit was in 2009)."

He continues: "The songs on the album (and for this Tiny Desk) deal so eloquently with time and aging. Tom Jones sings Bob Dylan's 'One More Cup Of Coffee' and going 'down to the valley below.' Then, he takes on Malvina Reynolds' folk tune 'There's No Hole In My Head' and turns it into a fierce statement about being yourself."

When Tom Jones was 33, and after one of his infamous shows in Las Vegas, jazz composer Bobby Cole presented him with the song 'I'm Growing Old.'... Tom Jones didn't feel old enough to do it justice, but he held on to it. His performance here brought me to tears and is well worth the wait."

Tune in now.

