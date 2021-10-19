Tom Jones Shares His Take On Bob Dylan's 'Not Dark Yet'

Tom Jones has shared his version of Bob Dylan's 'Not Dark Yet'.

The Welsh legend's new album 'Surrounded By Time' raced to No. 1 on its release earlier this year, produced one more by Ethan Johns.

The two have cultivated a decade-long creative relationship, one that has pushed Tom Jones' music into new directions.

An extended CD edition of the album is incoming, with 'Surrounded By Time (The Hourglass Edition)' due to land on December 3rd.

CD features the original audio, while CD2 includes two new tracks - 'Not Dark Yet' and 'One Hell Of A Live' - alongside four live songs recorded at Shepherds Bush Empire in London.

Finally, you can check out a conversation between Sir Tom and journalist, author, broadcaster, and label owner Pete Paphides.

'Not Dark Yet' was penned by Bob Dylan for his 'Time Out Of Mind' album, but Tom Jones manages to find his own place within the song.

His voice sounds aged but forceful; there's a weariness, but also a defiance in the way he barks out those words.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

CD 1

I Won’t Crumble With You

If You Fall

The Windmills Of Your Mind

PopStar

No Hole In My Head

Talking Reality Television Blues

I Won’t Lie

This Is The Sea

One More Cup Of Coffee

Samson And Delilah

Ol’ Mother Earth

I’m Growing Old

Lazarus Man

CD 2 :

Not Dark Yet

One Hell Of A Life

Live from Shepherd’s Bush Empire (four tracks)

In Conversation with Pete Paphides