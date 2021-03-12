Tom Jones Shares Beautiful New Song 'One Hell Of A Life'

Tom Jones returns with his beautiful new song 'One Hell Of A Life'.

The Welsh legend has just shared the expanded version of his album 'Surrounded By Time', which cracked the charts wide open on its release.

Producer Ethan Johns returned to the fold on the record, with Tom Jones exploring a gritty, personal, and honest sound.

'Surrounded By Time' delighted fans, and the expanded version contains two new songs, live in-concert tracks, and a Q&A with journalist and author Pete Paphides.

New song 'One Hell Of A Life' appears on the record, and the heavenly arrangement seems to drift in zero gravity climes.

At times blissful, the sense of yearning in Tom's voice has a transportive element, as if he is literally flicking through the pages of his life.

Imbued with feeling, 'One Hell Of A Life' has a sweet sense of introspection to it - tune in now.

Catch Tom Jones on tour this month, including two nights at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 17th and 18th.

- - -