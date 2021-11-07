Tom Hanks Shares 65th Birthday Mix

Tom Hanks has shared a 65th birthday mix.
The legendary actor also has a deep love of music, something he channels in the new hour-long DJ mix.
Broadcast on Boss Radio 66, Tom Hanks dipped into his record bag for some obscure 60s, surf, garage rock, and more.
He's on ebullient form throughout; at one point, he exclaims “It’s gonna be a bitchin’ year! 66! A bitchin’ year!”
Tune in now.
Tune in to Boss Radio 66 today at NOON for a special DJ set from birthday boy, @tomhanks https://t.co/UyPIs1xiZZ— Debbie Daughtry (@pinbots) July 9, 2021
Happy start to your 66th, most bitchin' year! #TomHanks pic.twitter.com/PV7serpiud