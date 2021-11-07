Tom Hanks Shares 65th Birthday Mix

Tom Hanks has shared a 65th birthday mix.

The legendary actor also has a deep love of music, something he channels in the new hour-long DJ mix.

Broadcast on Boss Radio 66, Tom Hanks dipped into his record bag for some obscure 60s, surf, garage rock, and more.

He's on ebullient form throughout; at one point, he exclaims “It’s gonna be a bitchin’ year! 66! A bitchin’ year!”

Tune in now.

