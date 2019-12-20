Tom Grennan Shares New Single 'This Is The Place'

Tom Grennan has shared his new single 'This Is The Place'.

The songwriter's debut album was a breakout success, leading to a hectic flurry of nationwide touring.

Taking time out to find new focus, Tom Grennan will play an intimate date at London's Bush Hall on February 19th as part of BRITs Week with War Child.

Set to share fresh material, the songwriter kicks off his account on new release 'This Is The Place'.

It's a song of introversion, about the search for some kind of peace and balance in a helter-skelter world.

He comments...

"This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go to place! Whether it’s on my own or with the person I love."

"The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind."

Tune in now.

