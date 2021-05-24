Tom Coll Of Fontaines DC Curates New Irish Music Compilation

Fontaines DC musician Tom Coll will curate a new compilation of Irish music later this year.

The compilation was sparked by a spell living back with his family in the West of Ireland, an area where traditions run deep.

Prompted by the people, history, and landscapes he was surrounded by, new compilation 'Goitse A Thaisce' will be released this summer.

Out on August 6th (order it HERE ), the compilation will be released on Coll's own Skinty Records imprint.

He introduces the compilation by commenting...

"The idea for this record came from an extended period of time living back in my family home in the west of Ireland. Here, I found myself in the midst of a vast, mountainous landscape, a place that vividly recalled my childhood memories of old Irish traditional music. This experience sparked a need to immerse myself in the tradition once again. Trad was my first musical love over any other, so it feels very gratifying to put together this compilation."

"Every tune on this record holds a special place in my heart. Whether it’s by lifelong heroes such as The Bothy Band or Planxty, family friends like Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh or Emer Mayock, or by contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of the tradition like Lisa O’Neill or Ye Vagabonds, these songs have soundtracked my life thus far."

"If this record can introduce just one person to the world of Irish music, then it has served its purpose. The tradition has so much depth and richness to it, and I urge you to please delve into it with an open heart. The title of the record roughly translates to 'come here my darling', which is the sentiment I feel when I hear these tunes. Hopefully they can bring about that same feeling for you."

'Goitse A Thaisce' will be released on August 6th. Tracklisting:

Side A

1. Martin Wynn's / The Longford Tinker - The Bothy Band

2. Arthur McBride - Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

3. Apples In Winter - Dervish

4. Bacach Shíol Andaí - Ye Vagabonds

5. Farewell To Whalley Range - Sharon Shannon / Mike McGoldrick / Jim Murray / Dezi Donnelly

Side B

1. Sí Bheag, Sí Mhor - Planxty

2. Oro, Se Do Bheatha 'Bhaile - Joe Heaney

3. Méiltí Cheann Dubhrann / Cloch Na Ceithre Mhíle - Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh & Frankie Kennedy

4. Joihn Doherty's / Charlie McKernon's / The Antrim Rose - Emer Mayock

5. The Factory Girl - Lisa O'Neill

6. The Parting Glass - The Dubliners

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.