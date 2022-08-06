TOLEDO Share Soothing New Hymn 'L-Train'

TOLEDO have shared their new single 'L-Train'.

The band have just signed to Grand Jury Music, following a flurry of fantastic projects throughout the past 18 months.

Moments such as the 'Jockeys Of Love' EP made TOLEDO incredibly sought after, and the band balanced hype with new creativity.

'L-Train' taps into their roots, with TOLEDO leaning on those 90s adult contemporary vibes for a soothing acoustic moment.

The legacy of Elliott Smith comes to the fore on the new song, with TOLEDO sharing:

"Written at a low point for the both of us. We had just moved to Bushwick and started playing shows every week. We were drinking and partying and losing sight of ourselves."

MICHELLE and mxmtoon collaborator Kohana Wilson crafts the animated visuals, and you can tap in below.

Photo Credit: POND Creative

- - -