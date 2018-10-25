Together Pangea Share Potent New Garage Punk Melter 'Non Stop Paranoia'

Together Pangea are part of the Los Angeles underground, with their fetid garage punk thrills tapping into the West Coast's raucous history.

Every new statement from the group is worth picking up, a visceral, potent mixture of unhinged guitar and brutal vocals.

The band's new EP drops in a few hours - October 26th, in fact - and Clash has nabbed the final preview to emerge from the document.

'Non Stop Paranoia' is a dark return, tuning in to both the Hallowe'en season and Trump's ongoing witching hour across the United States.

Short, taut songwriting, it's a garage punk blast that knocks three times at your door, and fully expects to be let in.

Lead vocalist William Keegan: "'Non Stop Paranoia' is about laying awake in bed all night thinking of all of the terrible things in the world and all of the stupid things that you’ve said and done in your life, but in a fun way."

Tune in now.

